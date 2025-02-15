Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Filip Bystedt headshot

Filip Bystedt News: Starting to heat up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Bystedt has nine goals and 23 points in 40 games at AHL San Jose this season.

Bystedt was selected 27th overall in the opening round of the 2022 Draft. He came over to North America at the end of the 2023-24 campaign and had four goals and three assists in eight AHL contests. He got off to a great start this season with three goals and seven points during a six-game point streak to start the season, but he struggled offensively until recently, as he has two goals and four points in his last six appearances.

Filip Bystedt
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now