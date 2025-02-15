Filip Bystedt News: Starting to heat up

Bystedt has nine goals and 23 points in 40 games at AHL San Jose this season.

Bystedt was selected 27th overall in the opening round of the 2022 Draft. He came over to North America at the end of the 2023-24 campaign and had four goals and three assists in eight AHL contests. He got off to a great start this season with three goals and seven points during a six-game point streak to start the season, but he struggled offensively until recently, as he has two goals and four points in his last six appearances.