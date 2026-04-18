Filip Bystedt headshot

Filip Bystedt News: Three helpers in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Bystedt logged three assists in AHL San Jose's 4-3 overtime win over Bakersfield on Saturday.

Bystedt has broken out this season with 22 goals and 38 helpers over 65 appearances. He's picked up four goals and nine assists over his last 13 contests to remain consistent on offense. Bystedt should be in the mix for his NHL debut in 2026-27.

Filip Bystedt
San Jose Sharks
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