Filip Bystedt headshot

Filip Bystedt News: Three-point effort for Barracuda

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Bystedt scored twice and added an assist in AHL San Jose's 5-3 win over Tucson on Saturday.

Bystedt has picked up four points over three games since returning from a two-week absence from the Barracuda's lineup. Part of that stretch allowed him to practice with the Sharks during the Olympic break. Bystedt has played well this season with 15 goals and 25 assists over 43 appearances in the AHL. He has yet to make his NHL debut, but that could come later this season if the Sharks fall out of the playoff race.

Filip Bystedt
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
