Filip Bystedt News: Up from AHL
Bystedt was called up by the Sharks on Wednesday.
Bystedt has 13 goals and 36 points in 40 outings with AHL San Jose in 2025-26. He'll practice with the Sharks during what's left of the Olympic break, but Bystedt might return to the minors before he has a chance to make his NHL debut against Calgary on Feb. 26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Bystedt See More
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1140 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review355 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason UpdateFebruary 15, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Bystedt See More