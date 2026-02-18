Filip Bystedt headshot

Filip Bystedt News: Up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Bystedt was called up by the Sharks on Wednesday.

Bystedt has 13 goals and 36 points in 40 outings with AHL San Jose in 2025-26. He'll practice with the Sharks during what's left of the Olympic break, but Bystedt might return to the minors before he has a chance to make his NHL debut against Calgary on Feb. 26.

Filip Bystedt
San Jose Sharks
