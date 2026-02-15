Filip Chlapik headshot

Filip Chlapik News: One of each against Switzerland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Chlapik tallied a goal, distributed an assist and put four shots on net in Czechia's 4-3 overtime loss to Switzerland in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.

Chlapik placed the first tally on the scoreboard with the lone goal of Sunday's first period before he later helped out on Czechia's second goal. At the Olympics, Chlapik is up to three points and a plus-two rating across three contests. The 28-year-old forward should continue to play in a top-six capacity for Czechia across the remainder of the tournament due to his recent success offensively.

Filip Chlapik
 Free Agent
