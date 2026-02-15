Filip Chlapik News: One of each against Switzerland
Chlapik tallied a goal, distributed an assist and put four shots on net in Czechia's 4-3 overtime loss to Switzerland in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.
Chlapik placed the first tally on the scoreboard with the lone goal of Sunday's first period before he later helped out on Czechia's second goal. At the Olympics, Chlapik is up to three points and a plus-two rating across three contests. The 28-year-old forward should continue to play in a top-six capacity for Czechia across the remainder of the tournament due to his recent success offensively.
Filip Chlapik
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Chlapik See More
-
Cap Compliance
Cap Compliance: Ottawa SenatorsJune 14, 2020
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Monday TargetsNovember 11, 2019
-
General NHL Article
Minutes Eaters: Trade Deadline ImpactFebruary 24, 2019
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: Top-200 RankingsJuly 28, 2018
-
General NHL Article
Under the Radar: No Playoffs, No ProblemApril 9, 2018
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Chlapik See More