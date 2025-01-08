Filip Chytil Injury: Absent from practice Wednesday
Chytil (upper body) continues to be evaluated and will not practice Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Chytil left Tuesday's clash with Dallas after logging just 9:01 of ice time in which he generated one shot and a minus-2 rating. Without the 25-year-old center on the ice Wednesday, Jonny Brodzinski shifted to center while Arthur Kaliyev moved up to a third-line role ahead of Thursday's matchup with New Jersey.
