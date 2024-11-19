Filip Chytil Injury: Avoids concussion

Chytil (upper body) did not suffer a concussion and will join the Rangers in Calgary, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

While Chytil won't be in action versus Vancouver on Tuesday, it seems he could still be in contention to play against the Flames on Thursday. Before suffering his upper-body injury, he was stuck in a six-game goal drought during which he notched two assists, 12 shots and two hits. If Chytil does play Thursday, it will likely mean Jonny Brodzinski is once again relegated to a spot in the press box.