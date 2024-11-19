Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Filip Chytil headshot

Filip Chytil Injury: Avoids concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Chytil (upper body) did not suffer a concussion and will join the Rangers in Calgary, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

While Chytil won't be in action versus Vancouver on Tuesday, it seems he could still be in contention to play against the Flames on Thursday. Before suffering his upper-body injury, he was stuck in a six-game goal drought during which he notched two assists, 12 shots and two hits. If Chytil does play Thursday, it will likely mean Jonny Brodzinski is once again relegated to a spot in the press box.

Filip Chytil
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now