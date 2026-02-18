Filip Chytil Injury: Being evaluated
Chytil, who missed Feb. 4's 5-2 loss to Vegas because of migraines, exited Wednesday's practice after being struck in the head by a snap shot, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.
Chytil will undergo X-rays. It's not clear if he has recovered from his migraine issue, so this head injury might be in addition to his existing problem. Chytil has three goals in 12 outings with Vancouver in 2025-26.
