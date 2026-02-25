Filip Chytil Injury: Heads to injured reserve
Chytil (face) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Chytil's move to IR frees up a roster spot with a trio of Canucks forwards coming back from injuries after the Olympic break. He is out indefinitely due to a facial fracture, and given his lengthy history of head and upper-body injuries, it's possible he could be shut down for the year at some point.
