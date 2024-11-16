Filip Chytil Injury: Not on road trip

Chytil (upper body) will not travel with the Rangers to Seattle ahead of Sunday's tilt, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Chytil was injured Thursday when he collided with teammate K'Andre Miller in the middle frame of a 3-2 win over San Jose. Chytil could still join his teammates for their road trip through Western Canada, but that will depend on his evaluation. He has four goals and nine points in 15 games this season. Look for Jonny Brodzinski to center the fourth line in Sunday's contest.