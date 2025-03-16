Fantasy Hockey
Filip Chytil headshot

Filip Chytil Injury: Out with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Chytil (concussion) won't play against Utah on Sunday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

The Canucks will see how Chytil feels over the next 48 hours before determining if he will travel for the team's upcoming six-game road trip. Due to concussion protocol, Chytil will presumably miss Tuesday's game against Winnipeg. Jonathan Lekkerimaki will likely replace Chytil in Sunday's lineup.

Filip Chytil
Vancouver Canucks
