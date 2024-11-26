Filip Chytil Injury: Progressing towards return

Chytil (upper body) will travel with the team on its upcoming two-game road trip to Carolina and Philadelphia, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Chytil has missed five consecutive games due to the injury. Head coach Peter Laviolette classified Chytil as day-to-day, so the 25-year-old's status for Wednesday's matchup with the Hurricanes remains unclear. Chytil has generated four goals, five assists and a plus-11 rating over 15 appearances.