Filip Chytil headshot

Filip Chytil Injury: Suffers facial fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 1:12pm

Chytil sustained a facial fracture after being struck by a puck during Wednesday's practice, and he's out indefinitely, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports Friday.

Chytil didn't play in Feb. 4's 5-2 loss to Vegas because of migraines. It's not clear if his migraine issues are behind him, but the facial fracture will keep him out for a considerable amount of time, regardless. While being limited to just 12 appearances this season, he has contributed only three goals, six PIM and 24 shots.

Filip Chytil
Vancouver Canucks
