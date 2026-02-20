Filip Chytil Injury: Suffers facial fracture

Chytil sustained a facial fracture after being struck by a puck during Wednesday's practice, and he's out indefinitely, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports Friday.

Chytil didn't play in Feb. 4's 5-2 loss to Vegas because of migraines. It's not clear if his migraine issues are behind him, but the facial fracture will keep him out for a considerable amount of time, regardless. While being limited to just 12 appearances this season, he has contributed only three goals, six PIM and 24 shots.