Filip Chytil Injury: Sustains upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Chytil (upper body) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Sharks.

Chytil was hurt in a collision with teammate K'Andre Miller in the second period. While Chytil was initially able to stay in the game, he didn't return for the third and was promptly ruled out. Given Chytil missed most of 2023-24 due to an upper-body injury, there will be concern about his health at least until the Rangers provide more details.

Filip Chytil
New York Rangers
