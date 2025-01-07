Filip Chytil Injury: Sustains upper-body injury

Chytil (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Chytil did not come out of the locker room for the third period. His long history of upper-body injuries adds an extra layer of concern to his status. Chytil will likely be evaluated ahead of Thursday's home game before the Devils. The Rangers begin a three-game road trip Saturday with stops in Vegas, Colorado and Utah.