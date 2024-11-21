Filip Chytil Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Chytil (upper body) will not play Thursday in Calgary, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Chytil was expected to skate after morning practice Thursday. Thursday's tilt will be the third game in a row that the 25-year-old will sit out. Chytil has four goals and five assists in 15 games after missing 72 regular-season games last year with an upper-body injury. The injury-prone center hopes to return to action Saturday in Edmonton.