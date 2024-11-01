Fantasy Hockey
Filip Chytil headshot

Filip Chytil News: Creates power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Chytil recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Chytil's pass attempt banked in off Alexis Lafreniere at 2:56 of the third period for the Rangers' second goal. The 25-year-old Chytil is on a three-game point streak, earning a goal and two helpers in that span. For the season, the third-line center has four goals, four assists, two power-play points, 25 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 10 appearances.

Filip Chytil
New York Rangers
