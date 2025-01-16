Filip Chytil News: Generates assist in win

Chytil recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Chytil had been held off the scoresheet in his previous two games, though he also missed two contests due to an upper-body injury in that span. The 25-year-old has resumed his usual role as the Rangers' third-line center since returning Tuesday. He's now at 18 points, 76 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 35 games, giving him some fantasy appeal as an offense-only option in deep formats.