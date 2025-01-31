Filip Chytil News: Highlights return for J.T. Miller

Chytil was traded to the Canucks from the Rangers on Friday, along with Victor Mancini and a protected first-round draft pick, in exchange for J.T. Miller, Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington, Larry Brooks of the New York Post and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet report.

Chytil will be the NHL player to replace Miller on the Canucks' roster. In his own right, Chytil has performed at a decent level on the Rangers' third line, earning 20 points over 41 appearances this season. He topped out at 45 points over 74 games in 2022-23. Once Chytil joins the Canucks, likely ahead of Sunday's game versus the Red Wings, he'll compete with Pius Suter for second-line minutes. More playing time could help Chytil's scoring output, but it likely won't elevate him to the level of widespread fantasy relevance.