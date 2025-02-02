Filip Chytil News: Makes good first impression

Chytil scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Chytil's goal came after a Red Wing failed to clear the puck after a poke-check, with it landing right on Chytil's stick. The 25-year-old danced around the rest of the defense and flung home his first goal as a Canuck in his team debut. The center also logged 20:03 of ice time, most among Vancouver centers, and won nine of his 12 faceoffs. The Canucks have an opening for second-line center following the trade that saw Chytil swap teams with J.T. Miller, and Chytil made a good first impression to earn that spot over Pius Suter, who also scored but went 5-for-16 on faceoffs from the third line. Overall, Chytil has 12 goals, 21 points, 92 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 42 appearances this season. Given his role and the talent around him, he's worth considering for fantasy.