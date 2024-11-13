Filip Chytil News: Offers assist Tuesday

Chytil notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Chytil snapped a three-game slump with the helper. He's up to nine points, 35 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 14 appearances in a third-line role this season. Chytil's scoring pace has slowed down amid a rough patch for the Rangers' offense, but he should still be a steady depth option at center for fantasy managers in need of points and shots.