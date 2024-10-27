Filip Chytil News: Pockets assist in win

Chytil notched an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Chytil earned the secondary helper on Will Cuylle's goal at 11:53 of the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Those two forwards, along with Kaapo Kakko, have formed an effective third line for the Rangers early in the season. Chytil has six points, 20 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over eight appearances, matching his point total from 10 regular-season contests in an injury-plagued 2023-24.