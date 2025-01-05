Fantasy Hockey
Filip Chytil headshot

Filip Chytil News: Pots goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Chytil scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Chytil has two goals and an assist during a three-game point streak, matching his longest of the campaign. The 25-year-old center is up to eight goals, seven assists, 68 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 31 appearances. He continues to play on the third line and second power-play unit, though his modest offense limits his fantasy value to deeper formats.

Filip Chytil
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
