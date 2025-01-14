Filip Chytil News: Ready to rock

Chytil (upper body) is set to play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Chytil missed two games with the injury. The 25-year-old center will return to his usual third-line role, and he'll be flanked by Chris Kreider and Arthur Kaliyev for this contest. Chytil had four goals and one assist over five games prior to his injury, so his fantasy managers will hope the absence didn't cost him too much momentum.