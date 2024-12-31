Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Filip Chytil headshot

Filip Chytil News: Scores in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Chytil scored a goal on seven shots and went minus-2 in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Chytil snapped a five-game point drought when he got the Rangers on the board in the second period. The center's seven shots were a season high. He's up to seven goals, 13 points, 63 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 29 appearances while primarily playing on the third line. He offers little physicality and limited offense, so he's not a strong option for center depth in fantasy.

Filip Chytil
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now