Filip Chytil News: Scores in Monday's loss

Chytil scored a goal on seven shots and went minus-2 in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Chytil snapped a five-game point drought when he got the Rangers on the board in the second period. The center's seven shots were a season high. He's up to seven goals, 13 points, 63 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 29 appearances while primarily playing on the third line. He offers little physicality and limited offense, so he's not a strong option for center depth in fantasy.