Filip Chytil News: Tallies in Saturday's loss

Chytil scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken.

Chytil hadn't scored over the last seven games after finding twine in his Canucks debut on Feb. 2. He's earned a total of six points over nine appearances with his new team, and he's at 13 goals, 26 points, 116 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 50 contests this season. Chytil has settled in nicely on the second line and first power-play unit, and he should be considered in fantasy formats where the focus is on scoring output.