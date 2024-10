Chytil scored two goals, including one on the power play, and dished an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens. He added four shots and one block to his line.

Chytil was part of the Rangers' four-goal first period when he drove to the net, got behind the defense and redirected Reilly Smith's pass. He later cleaned up after a scrum in front of Canadiens goalie Cayden Primeau. The third-line center now has three goals and two assists through six outings.