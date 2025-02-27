Filip Forsberg News: Buries goal Thursday

Forsberg scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Forsberg had been held off the scoresheet for three straight games following the 4 Nations Face-Off. The winger should have been in form after playing with Team Sweden during the tournament, but he got out of a rhythm by going scoreless in all three of Sweden's games. The 30-year-old is up to 22 goals, 54 points, 208 shots on net, 114 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 58 NHL appearances. While the Predators have largely struggled this season, Forsberg's scoring output remains strong, though he's unlikely to finish above a point-per-game pace.