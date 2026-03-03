Filip Forsberg headshot

Filip Forsberg News: Buries power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Forsberg scored a power-play goal on six shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Forsberg has two goals on 14 shots over three games since the Olympics. The Swedish winger was hot before the break with 15 points over 11 contests. Overall, he's up to 26 goals, 49 points, 187 shots on net, 107 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 60 appearances.

Filip Forsberg
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Forsberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Forsberg See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
20 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
24 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
29 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
35 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
40 days ago