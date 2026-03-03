Filip Forsberg News: Buries power-play goal

Forsberg scored a power-play goal on six shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Forsberg has two goals on 14 shots over three games since the Olympics. The Swedish winger was hot before the break with 15 points over 11 contests. Overall, he's up to 26 goals, 49 points, 187 shots on net, 107 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 60 appearances.