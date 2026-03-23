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Filip Forsberg News: Carries Nashville to OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 10:47am

Forsberg scored two goals, including the overtime winner, and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Chicago.

The veteran winger got Nashville on the board early in the second period before helping to set up Steven Stamkos for the tying tally midway through the third. Forsberg then picked Andre Burakovsky's pocket behind the Chicago net early in OT before beating Spencer Knight for the winner. Forsberg extended his point streak to four games with the performance, a surge that has seen him rack up four goals and nine points as the Predators try to secure a playoff spot.

Filip Forsberg
Nashville Predators
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