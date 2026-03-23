Filip Forsberg News: Carries Nashville to OT win
Forsberg scored two goals, including the overtime winner, and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Chicago.
The veteran winger got Nashville on the board early in the second period before helping to set up Steven Stamkos for the tying tally midway through the third. Forsberg then picked Andre Burakovsky's pocket behind the Chicago net early in OT before beating Spencer Knight for the winner. Forsberg extended his point streak to four games with the performance, a surge that has seen him rack up four goals and nine points as the Predators try to secure a playoff spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Forsberg See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1140 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions44 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 249 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2755 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2260 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Forsberg See More