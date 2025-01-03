Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Filip Forsberg headshot

Filip Forsberg News: Collects helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Forsberg notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Forsberg helped out on a Steven Stamkos tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. It was a 17th straight game without a goal for Forsberg, but he has 14 assists and 51 shots on net in that span. The star winger is at nine goals, 31 points, 129 shots on net, 78 hits and a minus-10 rating through 39 appearances. While he's not completely cold on offense, Forsberg's recent lack of goals makes him a reasonable buy-low target in fantasy.

Filip Forsberg
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now