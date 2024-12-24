Filip Forsberg News: Dazzling as playmaker

Forsberg had two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Forsberg has been outstanding as a playmaker in recent weeks and has recorded 12 helpers across his last seven games, notching two or more in a single game five times in that stretch. The 30-year-old Swede hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 25, when he found the twine in a 5-2 loss to the Devils, but that won't matter much if he remains as influential as he's been as a playmaker in recent weeks. Forsberg is up to nine goals and 20 assists across 35 games this season.