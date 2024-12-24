Filip Forsberg News: Dazzling as playmaker
Forsberg had two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Forsberg has been outstanding as a playmaker in recent weeks and has recorded 12 helpers across his last seven games, notching two or more in a single game five times in that stretch. The 30-year-old Swede hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 25, when he found the twine in a 5-2 loss to the Devils, but that won't matter much if he remains as influential as he's been as a playmaker in recent weeks. Forsberg is up to nine goals and 20 assists across 35 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now