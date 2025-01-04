Filip Forsberg News: Deals two power-play assists

Forsberg notched two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Forsberg helped out on two of Ryan O'Reilly's three goals in the contest. The goal drought continues for Forsberg -- it's up to 18 games now -- but he has earned 16 assists over his last 12 outings to remain productive. The 30-year-old winger has 33 points (12 on the power play), 132 shots on net, 78 hits, 26 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 40 appearances this season.