Filip Forsberg News: Dishes pair of helpers

Forsberg logged two assists, three shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Forsberg helped out on both of Jonathan Marchessault's goals in the game. This effort snapped a six-game slump for Forsberg, his longest drought of the campaign. Prior to that dry spell, the 30-year-old winger had been one of Nashville's few consistent forwards. He's now at 19 points, 101 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-10 rating over 29 appearances. Forsberg's offense appears to be suffering without Ryan O'Reilly (lower body), who is week-to-week, though the drop-off shouldn't be that severe since Steven Stamkos has filled in as the top-line center.