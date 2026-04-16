Filip Forsberg headshot

Filip Forsberg News: Hits 40 goals for third time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Forsberg scored twice Thursday in a 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Forsberg fired six shots Thursday, and one of the goals came on the power play. He finished with 40 goals, 35 assists, 26 power-play points (11 PPG), 124 hits and 246 shots. This was the third time in the last five seasons that Forsberg hit the 40-goal plateau.

Filip Forsberg
Nashville Predators
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