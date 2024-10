Forsberg scored a goal on seven shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Forsberg extended his point streak to five games when he got the Predators on the board in the second period. Despite Nashville's slow start, Forsberg has maintained a point-per-game pace with three goals and four assists over seven contests. The winger has added 33 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-1 rating while seeing time on the top line and first power-play unit.