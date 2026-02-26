Filip Forsberg News: Opens scoring Thursday

Forsberg scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Forsberg has six goals and two assists over his last six NHL outings. The 31-year-old winger picked up just two points over five games at the Olympics for Sweden, but that poor tournament performance didn't stall his momentum in league play. For the season, he's at 25 goals, 48 points, 177 shots on net, 105 hits and a minus-4 rating through 58 appearances in a top-six role.