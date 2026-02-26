Filip Forsberg headshot

Filip Forsberg News: Opens scoring Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Forsberg scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Forsberg has six goals and two assists over his last six NHL outings. The 31-year-old winger picked up just two points over five games at the Olympics for Sweden, but that poor tournament performance didn't stall his momentum in league play. For the season, he's at 25 goals, 48 points, 177 shots on net, 105 hits and a minus-4 rating through 58 appearances in a top-six role.

Filip Forsberg
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Forsberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Forsberg See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
19 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
24 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
30 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
35 days ago