Filip Forsberg News: Opens scoring Thursday
Forsberg scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Forsberg has six goals and two assists over his last six NHL outings. The 31-year-old winger picked up just two points over five games at the Olympics for Sweden, but that poor tournament performance didn't stall his momentum in league play. For the season, he's at 25 goals, 48 points, 177 shots on net, 105 hits and a minus-4 rating through 58 appearances in a top-six role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Forsberg See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1115 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions19 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 224 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2730 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2235 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Forsberg See More