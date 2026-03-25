Filip Forsberg headshot

Filip Forsberg News: Point streak reaches five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Forsberg recorded a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Forsberg was one of four Nashville players who had multi-point performances in this game, but the star winger also made his presence felt at the other end with one hit and three blocked shots. This was Forsberg's fifth straight game cracking the scoresheet, and it was the third time he had at least three points in that prolific stretch -- one that seen him rack up 12 total points (five goals, seven helpers). Forsberg has 18 points in 14 games since the Olympic break.

Filip Forsberg
Nashville Predators
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