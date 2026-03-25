Filip Forsberg News: Point streak reaches five games
Forsberg recorded a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Forsberg was one of four Nashville players who had multi-point performances in this game, but the star winger also made his presence felt at the other end with one hit and three blocked shots. This was Forsberg's fifth straight game cracking the scoresheet, and it was the third time he had at least three points in that prolific stretch -- one that seen him rack up 12 total points (five goals, seven helpers). Forsberg has 18 points in 14 games since the Olympic break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Forsberg See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing HigherYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24Yesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24Yesterday
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push2 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1142 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Forsberg See More