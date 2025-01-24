Filip Forsberg News: Point streak up to nine games
Forsberg scored twice on six shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sharks.
Forsberg's pair of goals came at even strength. He is absolutely sizzling right now with nine goals and eight assists during a nine-game point streak spanning all of January so far. The winger is up to 18 tallies, 47 points, 167 shots on net, 91 hits and a minus-7 rating through 47 appearances. Considering he endured an 18-game goal drought just before this hot stretch, it's safe to say Forsberg's performance is simply evening out.
