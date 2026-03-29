Filip Forsberg headshot

Filip Forsberg News: Scores, assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Forsberg recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

Forsberg cracked the scoresheet after a two-game stretch in which he went pointless, and he remains one of the most influential players for the Predators even if the team dropped a third consecutive contest. Forsberg is up to 34 goals and 33 assists in 74 games this season, and he's within reach of posting at least 70 points for a third consecutive campaign before the end of the regular season.

Filip Forsberg
Nashville Predators
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