Filip Forsberg News: Strikes on power play

Forsberg scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah.

Forsberg's point streak is up to five games (three goals, three assists). His tally early in the third period tied the game at 2-2. The winger is up to 31 goals, 73 points, 277 shots on net, 144 hits, 46 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating over 79 appearances. The three best seasons of Forsberg's career have come over the last four years, and he's largely been able to defy the Predators' team-wide struggles in 2024-25.