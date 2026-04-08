Filip Forsberg headshot

Filip Forsberg News: Strikes on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Forsberg scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

Forsberg extended his point streak to five games (five goals, three assists) with his second-period tally. The 31-year-old winger has been a big contributor as the Predators making a push for a playoff spot. He's up to 38 goals, 73 points (25 on the power play), 237 shots on net, 123 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 78 appearances this season.

Filip Forsberg
Nashville Predators
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