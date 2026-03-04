Filip Forsberg News: Strikes on power play again
Forsberg scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Forsberg has three goals over his last four games, and his last two tallies have come with the man advantage. The star winger is up to 27 goals, 50 points (18 on the power play), 190 shots on net, 107 hits and a minus-7 rating over 61 appearances this season. It's far from a peak year for Forsberg, but he's still a reliable goal scorer with a physical edge.
