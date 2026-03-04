Filip Forsberg headshot

Filip Forsberg News: Strikes on power play again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Forsberg scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Forsberg has three goals over his last four games, and his last two tallies have come with the man advantage. The star winger is up to 27 goals, 50 points (18 on the power play), 190 shots on net, 107 hits and a minus-7 rating over 61 appearances this season. It's far from a peak year for Forsberg, but he's still a reliable goal scorer with a physical edge.

Filip Forsberg
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Forsberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Forsberg See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
21 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
25 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
30 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
36 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
41 days ago