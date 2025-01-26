Filip Forsberg News: Takes point streak up to 10 games

Forsberg registered a pair of assists and six shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Forsberg continues to dominate in January. He's gotten on the scoresheet in all 10 of the Predators' games this month, and his last four outings have been multi-point efforts. He has nine goals and 10 assists during his streak, and he's up to 49 points, 173 shots on net, 91 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 48 appearances.