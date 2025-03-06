Filip Forsberg News: Tallies twice Thursday

Forsberg scored two goal on five shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Forsberg had been limited to two points over his last seven outings. The 30-year-old winger is up to 24 goals, 57 points, 220 shots on net, 119 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 62 appearances. Forsberg continues to be the star of the Predators' offense, and while he's had some shaky stretches this season, fantasy managers can value him for his offense as well as his physical play.