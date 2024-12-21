Fantasy Hockey
Filip Forsberg headshot

Filip Forsberg News: Third straight multi-point game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 5:23pm

Forsberg delivered two assists in a 3-2 overtime win over the Kings on Saturday.

Forsberg has three consecutive two-point performances and a four-game point streak. He has put up 17 shots in that span but hasn't found the back of the net. Forsberg has gone 12 games without a goal. He has produced 20 points in 17 games at Bridgestone Arena compared to six points across 17 road outings. For now, stream Forsberg in games and weeks that weigh more heavily in the comforts of home.

Filip Forsberg
Nashville Predators
