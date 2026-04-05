Filip Forsberg headshot

Filip Forsberg News: Three points in first period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Forsberg scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Forsberg's first goal and his assist came on the power play as the star winger set the tone early. He's logged multiple points in six of his last 10 games, earning nine goals and nine assists in that span. For the season, Forsberg has 37 goals, 71 points (24 on the power play), 231 shots on net, 120 hits and a minus-2 rating across 76 appearances. His multi-category contributions make him a near must-start in fantasy, especially with the Predators entering a four-game week.

Filip Forsberg
Nashville Predators
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