Filip Forsberg headshot

Filip Forsberg News: Three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Forsberg scored an empty-net goal and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Forsberg was outstanding for the Predators in this game and was directly involved in the team's three goals. Perhaps more importantly, the star winger seems to have left his slump behind. He went pointless in four games between March 7 and March 15, but he has bounced back with five points (two goals, three assists), seven shots and a plus-3 rating over his last two contests. The Predators are a far more dangerous team on offense when Forsberg is doing damage on offense, whether that's scoring or setting up goals for his teammates.

Filip Forsberg
Nashville Predators
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