Filip Forsberg News: Two points in SO win

Forsberg recorded a goal on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Forsberg snapped a four-game pointless skid with an impressive performance Tuesday, and despite the recent skid, Forsberg is averaging close to a point per game since the Olympic break. Over his last 10 games, the 31-year-old veteran is up to eight points (five goals, three assists), 37 shots, six hits and five blocked shots. With 3.7 shots per game over that span and a steady top-six role, Forsberg should continue to generate tons of scoring opportunities on a steady basis.