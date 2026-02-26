Filip Gustavsson Injury: Leaves game late
Gustavsson exited Thursday's game versus the Avalanche late in the third period after getting ill in his crease, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Prior to his exit, Gustavsson stopped 44 of 45 shots in what was ultimately a winning effort. It's all the more impressive that he was able to play that well at less than 100 percent health. The goalie will likely be on the bench Friday versus the Mammoth, as Jesper Wallstedt seems likely to get the nod in the second half of a back-to-back set.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!4 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals9 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1115 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions19 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More